Canadiens GM has set a price on potential goalie trade: report

With the trade deadline approaching, will the Canadiens finally be able to rid themselves of their crowded crease issue?

Yes, but only if the price is right.

Rotating a trio of Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau all season, the Canadiens have long been rumoured to be shopping one of their three primary netminders.

Back in January, Montreal GM Kent Hughes said the goal was to “make a trade,” but that he could keep all three goalies until the end of the year.

Comparing the situation to that of John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks, who wants to play “meaningful games,” insider Elliotte Friedman shed some light in Tuesday’s edition of 32 Thoughts. According to Friedman, who mentions Allen’s name multiple times, Hughes is after a high draft pick.

“Hughes has set a price (believed to key on a draft pick), but, like Gibson, that varies depending on retention, (Jake Allen has one more year at $3.85 million),” the Sportsnet insider wrote. “There is now a book on Hughes: while the Canadiens rebuild, he’s content with setting a price and waiting until he gets what he wants. Remember: Allen has a partial no-trade.”

The idea that Allen, 33, would be the odd one out is not a far-fetched one. As Montreal’s oldest and most expensive goalie, he’s also the most expendable. Unfortunately, his 3.43 GAA and .901 SV% may not make him an easy sell.

But as Friedman mentioned, salary retention is an option given the New Brunswick native, who was the subject of multiple reports earlier in the season, has two years left on a deal paying him nearly $4 million a year.