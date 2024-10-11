Canadiens' Gallagher is quietly on the hottest streak of his career

As the longest-serving member of the Montreal Canadiens’ current roster, fans have nothing but respect for Brendan Gallagher.

But if we’re being honest, it’s been a while since the tenacious, undersized forward has been a legitimate scoring threat at the NHL level.

Dealing with serious injuries and long offensive slumps in recent years, the last time Gallagher exceeded the 20-goal mark was before COVID-19 forced the NHL to suspend the 2019-20 season.

And while the 32-year-old has been demoted to a bottom-six role over the past few years, he appears to be turning back the clock, making the most of his limited ice time.

Netting two goals in Game 2 of the 2024-25 season, Gallagher is starting the year off on the same note he concluded last season on.

The winger now has seven goals and 10 points over his last seven regular season games. That productive streak would probably be more noticeable had it not been disguised by the off-season gap.

Nevertheless, No. 11 is firing on all cylinders.

La passe 🤌, le tir 😮‍💨 The pass 🤌, the finish 😮‍💨#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZN2yiVHHL9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2024

Numbers aside, the Edmonton native is showing flashes of his old self, looking like the same player who once hit 30 goals in back-to-back seasons (2017-18, 2018-19) and was a spark plug for the Canadiens’ offence throughout the Marc Bergevin era.

And speaking of Bergevin — Gallagher’s hefty contract was one of the last major moves the former Canadiens GM made before his departure. The six-year, $39 million deal, signed in 2020, raised eyebrows at the time and has been criticized as an overpay, especially considering Gallagher’s age and declining production.

While the former fifth-round pick’s current surge is a promising sign, it doesn’t erase the fact that his $6.5 million cap hit through 2027 still looks a tad high for a player in a bottom-six role.

But Montreal’s alternate captain is proving that he’s not just along for the ride. And if he keeps this pace up, the Canadiens might be able to rely on him for more than just leadership and grit.