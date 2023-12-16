Brendan Gallagher is well aware of how lucky he is to play in front of Montreal Canadiens fans every night.

Gallagher is in just the third year of a six-year contract with a cap hit of $6.5 million. He has struggled to live up to that deal due to injuries mixed in with poor play, which in many fanbases could result in plenty of boos. That hasn’t been the case with Habs fans, however.

During the Canadiens’ latest game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night, they found themselves in a shootout with an opportunity to take two points. This turned out to be a long one, as both teams used 12 shooters in total. Going 11th for the Canadiens was Gallagher, who, despite his struggles this season, received a very nice ovation from the fans as he prepared to shoot.

Though Gallagher was unable to put it home, he certainly noticed the louder-than-usual ovation he received and spoke this morning about how appreciative he is.

“For them to show the appreciation towards me, it’s something I don’t take lightly,” Gallagher said. “It truly is special for me; it means a lot. I couldn’t help but smile when I heard it.

“I’ve had a couple of those this year, and it makes you pause and appreciate just how fortunate I am. I couldn’t feel more blessed to play in front of these fans for as long as I have.”

Gallagher wasn’t the only Canadien to receive a warm ovation in the shootout, either. Josh Anderson, who has also had his fair share of struggles this season, was giving a big cheer from the Habs faithful when Martin St. Louis called on him.

“I know Andy felt the same way [as me],” Gallagher said. “It was special to receive that, and to play in front of them every night is nothing we take lightly.

“I think a small voice out there gets too much credit, but for the most part, these fans are very understanding of what we go through. They love the fact that we love being Montreal Canadiens. They support this team with everything they have, and it’s mutual.”

While the Canadiens are known for having one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL, it is clear that the players think they are quite fair as well. They deserve plenty of credit, as too often, there are fan bases not only in the NHL but also in other professional sports leagues that have a tendency to get toxic when things go south.