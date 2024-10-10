Canadiens tough guy Xhekaj rocks hilarious "f*ck you" suit

Montreal Canadiens enforcer Arber Xhekaj isn’t afraid to play the villain role.

He’s made that much clear through his NHL career thus far and he took it another step further last night with his outfit choice for opening night.

The 23-year-old pulled up to the game at the Bell Centre wearing a custom suit with the phrase “f*ck you” embroidered throughout.

Montreal tailor Top Notch Custom posted some images of the suit, which they made, to Instagram.

Xhekaj ended up playing 13:50 in the game and helped the Canadiens shutout their rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two historic franchises have renewed some of their bad blood in recent matchups, and Xhekaj has been at the centre of it. The Ontario-born blueliner beat up Leafs forward Cedric Pare in the preseason after Pare took out new Canadiens addition Patrik Laine with a knee-on-knee collision.

Xhekaj is developing a reputation as one of the most feared players in the league as he’s willing to take on anyone.

The Canadiens beat the Leafs 1-0 behind an excellent performance from goalie Sam Montembeault. It was a strong start to the season for the budding squad.

Xhekaj is an ambassador for the custom tailor Top Notch Custom alongside his brother Florian. The two are featured heavily throughout the company’s social media pages.

The younger brother, Florian, is also a member of the Canadiens organization after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft. He’s slated to play for the Laval Rocket in the AHL this year.