Canadiens fans will pay more for Bell Centre hot dogs this season

Heading to the Bell Centre for a Canadiens game? You might want to grab a bite before you go.

Alongside rising ticket prices, food costs at the Habs’ home arena have also gone up slightly this year. Whether it’s popcorn, poutine, or the iconic Lafleur hot dogs, concession stand staples are becoming an increasingly expensive part of the hockey experience in Montreal.

The price of beer at the Bell Centre has long been a hot topic among Canadiens fans — so much so that we recently published an article detailing the rising cost of beverages at the arena.

With that in mind, we decided to do the same for food. After taking a stroll around the lower bowl, we crunched the numbers and compared food prices from October 2023 to October 2024.

Here’s how much more you can expect to pay (before tax) for some of your favourite snacks when catching the Canadiens in action this season:

Food item 2023 Price 2024 Price Percentage Increase Bag of popcorn $7.18 $7.61 5.99% Bag of chips $4.13 $4.35 5.33% Pretzel $5.67 $6.09 7.41% Fries $5.00 $5.22 4.40% Nachos (with salsa and cheese) $8.70 $8.91 2.41% Bag of candy $5.65 $5.87 3.89% Cotton candy $5.00 $5.22 4.40% Hot Dog $4.78 $5.00 4.60% Poutine $8.70 $9.13 4.94% Chicken tenders and fries $13.48 $13.70 1.63% Pizza (7 inch pie) $9.78 $10.22 4.50%

Looking over the numbers, we can see that the beloved hot dog now costs an even $5, up from $4.78 for an increase of 4.6%.

Those in the mood for popcorn can expect to pay about 6% more, while nachos have increased by only 2.4%, making them one of the more budget-friendly options.

Meanwhile, poutine continues to be a costly choice, with prices now ranging from $9.13 to $13.77, depending on the toppings. Among the sweet treats, candy has gone up nearly 4%, and cotton candy is now 4.4% more expensive.

Overall, the biggest price jump came from pretzels at about 7%. The rink’s chicken tenders and fries combo saw the smallest increase at less than 2%.

While none of these bumps are massive, they can certainly add up when the game coincides with dinner time.