4 Canadiens forwards that could be traded to make room in the lineup

The Montreal Canadiens have a real problem going into next season.

They have at least 15 forwards who have proven they can play at the NHL level. But with only 12 offensive roster spots available in a game, the math is not adding up.

While the obvious untouchable players include the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach, it’s also unlikely Montreal parts with young players like the newly signed Rafaël Harvey-Pinard or the soon-to-be-signed Alex Newhook, who was acquired in a recent trade with the Colorado Avalanche.

The only solution, it seems, is to get rid of at least one of their older forwards.

Here are four players that could likely be dealt away before the season starts.

Mike Hoffman

After spending the last few seasons with the Canadiens, Mike Hoffman is entering the final year of his three-year deal. The 33-year-old’s cap hit for the 2023-2024 season is $4.5 million, which is not terrible when you consider his offensive output.

Over 67 games last year, Hoffman put up a respectable 34 points. He netted 35 in 67 games the year before.

While that’s a stark contrast from his 70-point campaign with the Florida Panthers in 2018-2019, Hoffman could undoubtedly still provide secondary scoring on a stacked team.

Rem Pitlick

Since being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild in January 2022, Rem Pitlick has proven to be a valuable bottom-six player in Montreal.

In his first year with Montreal, Pitlick scored nine goals and 26 points over 46 games. Despite a decrease in production last year, the 26-year-old’s $1.1 million cap hit makes him attractive for teams looking to add some depth to their forward group.

Christian Dvorak

Following his acquisition from the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, Christian Dvorak has become a decent bottom-six centre for the Canadiens. However, his $4.45 million AAV makes him the sixth-highest-paid active player on the roster.

Dvorak has put up 22 and 18 points respectively in the last two seasons with the Habs. With two years left on his contract, Dvorak also has a no-trade clause that kicked in on July 1. The clause allows him to submit an eight-team no-trade list.

Given all these factors, a Dvorak trade, while still possible, probably won’t generate a great return for Montreal.

Joel Armia

Having spent the last five years in a Canadiens uniform, Joel Armia’s play has been underwhelming, netting exactly 14 points in his last three seasons.

With two years left on a deal paying him $3.4 million a year, most Habs fans would agree that he is overpaid. As a result, trading him will not be easy.

However, if general manager Kent Hughes can identify the right trade opportunity and potentially enhance the deal with the inclusion of a draft pick or salary retention, a trade involving the 30-year-old could come to fruition.