Canadiens forward back from injury after nearly two months

Hit hard by the injury bug this season, the Montreal Canadiens shared some good news on Thursday, revealing that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will return to the lineup.

Slated to play in tonight’s home game against the San Jose Sharks, Harvey-Pinard will take the spot of recent AHL call-up Emil Heineman.

L'attaquant Rafaël Harvey-Pinard effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir contre San Jose. Emil Heineman sera laissé de côté. Forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard will return to the lineup tonight against the Sharks. Emil Heineman won't play.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/w6h4eWt6r4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2024

The 25-year-old winger has missed the better part of the last two months after sustaining a lower-body injury in mid-November.

Harvey-Pinard, who signed a two-year extension with Montreal in the offseason, has recorded four assists in 13 games this season.

Despite being selected in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2019 Draft, the Jonquière, Quebec native made a strong first impression on the Habs back in 2021, netting 20 points (14 goals and six assists) in 34 games in his rookie season.

Prior to his call-up, Harvey-Pinard played 40 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL, scoring 31 points.

With him back in the lineup, the number of Habs skaters on IR has decreased to five. The following players are out: Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Chris Wideman, Alex Newhook, and Tanner Pearson.