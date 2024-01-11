Canadiens get 23-year-old forward in trade with Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have officially made their first trade of 2024 via a deal with the Buffalo Sabres that was finalized on Thursday afternoon.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes announced that the team has acquired forward Filip Cederqvist from the Sabres in exchange for “future considerations.”

The Canadiens acquire forward Filip Cederqvist from the Buffalo Sabres. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/TElt7UoqBc — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2024

Cederqvist, a Sweden native, was selected by Buffalo in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. In June of 2022, he signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the team.

The 23-year-old has netted one goal and three assists over 19 games with the Rochester Americans, Buffalo’s AHL affiliate, this season.

Aside from some preseason action, Cederqvist has yet to play an NHL game.

This is Montreal’s second roster change in a little over 24 hours. The Canadiens lost defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on Wednesday after the Anaheim Ducks claimed him off waivers.