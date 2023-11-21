Canadiens suffer another injury, will need to make additional call-up

Another day, another Montreal Canadiens injury announcement.

In what seems to be the trend for the third year in a row, the Canadiens’ bench is seriously understaffed, especially on the defensive end.

The team announced Monday that blueliner Jordan Harris is “out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.”

According to the Habs, the 23-year-old, who played in Saturday’s home bout against the Boston Bruins, will undergo further testing.

Defenseman Jordan Harris will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. He will leave the team today to undergo further testing and a thorough evaluation of his condition. The team will recall a player later today. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 21, 2023

With Kirby Dach, Chris Wideman, and David Savard already out, the team announced Monday that defenceman Arber Xhekaj and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard would also not be travelling for the Canadiens’ stint of road games due to injuries.

AHL defenceman Jayden Struble was recalled to fill Xhekaj’s spot.

Adding Harris to their injury list, the Canadiens are now without three of their full-time defenders.

The Habs are expected to recall another player from the Laval Rocket in order to fill their roster adequately for their upcoming California trip.

With a handful of men down, the Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks this Wednesday at 10 pm ET.