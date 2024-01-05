Canadiens call up rookie forward one week after sending him down

The Montreal Canadiens appear to be playing yo-yo with one of their rookies.

After revealing that centre Christian Dvorak would miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to injury, the Canadiens announced Friday that they have brought forward Emil Heineman up from the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate, on an “emergency recall.”

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Emil Heineman du Rocket de Laval (rappel d’urgence). Il rejoindra l’équipe vendredi après-midi. The Canadiens have recalled forward Emil Heineman from the Laval Rocket (emergency recall). He will join the team Friday afternoon.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2KKNjTfFMZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2024

Heineman was first recalled in mid-December after the team placed Tanner Pearson on IR.

The 22-year-old Swede made his NHL debut shortly before the holiday break, recording no points over two games while logging an average of 7:49 of ice time.

He was assigned back to the AHL on December 28 after Montreal activated defenceman Jordan Harris off IR.

The six-foot left wing, who was acquired by Montreal in a trade with the Calgary Flames back in February 2022, has logged two goals and four assists over 10 games with the Rocket this season.

Coming over from Sweden last year, Heineman netted seven goals and nine points in his first 11 AHL games.