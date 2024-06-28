SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens trade three draft picks to Kings for higher first-round selection

Al Sciola
Jun 28 2024, 5:28 pm
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens have yet to hit the podium at the 2024 NHL Draft, but they’re already making waves.

The Habs announced Friday afternoon that they have traded their 26th, 57th, and 198th picks in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 21st overall pick.

Including the fifth overall pick, the Canadiens now have a total of 10 selections at tonight’s event.

As per a recent report from Montreal Hockey Now’s Marco D’Amico, the Canadiens met with the following three forward prospects on Thursday:

  • Ivan Demidov
  • Cayden Lindstrom
  • Cole Eiserman

Montreal has been very active in the trade market during recent drafts. They acquired Alex Newhook one day before the 2023 draft and traded for Kirby Dach during the first round in 2022. With that in mind, few would be surprised if Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has another move up his sleeve.

Following recent transactions, the new draft order for Round 1 is as follows:

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. Chicago Blackhawks
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. New York Islanders
  21. Montreal Canadiens
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Colorado Avalanche
  25. Boston Bruins
  26. Los Angeles Kings
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Calgary Flames
  29. Dallas Stars
  30. New York Rangers
  31. Anaheim Ducks
  32. Philadelphia Flyers

The 2024 NHL Draft kicks off in Vegas at 7 pm ET on Friday.

