The Montreal Canadiens have yet to hit the podium at the 2024 NHL Draft, but they’re already making waves.

The Habs announced Friday afternoon that they have traded their 26th, 57th, and 198th picks in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the 21st overall pick.

The Canadiens have acquired a first-round pick (2024) from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for three draft picks. News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ffwAJAsPr4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 28, 2024

Including the fifth overall pick, the Canadiens now have a total of 10 selections at tonight’s event.

As per a recent report from Montreal Hockey Now’s Marco D’Amico, the Canadiens met with the following three forward prospects on Thursday:

Ivan Demidov

Cayden Lindstrom

Cole Eiserman

Montreal has been very active in the trade market during recent drafts. They acquired Alex Newhook one day before the 2023 draft and traded for Kirby Dach during the first round in 2022. With that in mind, few would be surprised if Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has another move up his sleeve.

Following recent transactions, the new draft order for Round 1 is as follows:

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Hockey Club Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals Chicago Blackhawks Vegas Golden Knights New York Islanders Montreal Canadiens Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins Los Angeles Kings Carolina Hurricanes Calgary Flames Dallas Stars New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers

The 2024 NHL Draft kicks off in Vegas at 7 pm ET on Friday.