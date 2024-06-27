Possessing the fifth overall pick at the NHL Draft this Friday, the Montreal Canadiens have the opportunity to add a stud to their talented, young core.

With that said, the Habs appear to be weighing all their options before they hit the podium.

As per a new report from Montreal Hockey Now‘s Marco D’Amico, the Canadiens are expected to meet with the following three forward prospects on Thursday:

Ivan Demidov

Cayden Lindstrom

Cole Eiserman

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to meet with Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom and Cole Eiserman today. Make of it what you will. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 27, 2024

Projected to go second overall in Bob McKenzie’s final draft ranking, Demidov is considered an offensively productive, elite playmaker.

While it’s likely that he won’t be available by the time the Canadiens pick, Montreal management has met with him multiple times.

“We talked with Montreal all season,” the Russian winger confirmed to reporters Wednesday. “I have good memories (…) about our talk.”

Suffice it to say, if he slips for whatever reason, Montreal management seems interested in scooping him up.

When it comes to draft position, WHL centre Cayden Lindstrom seems to be a more realistic selection for the Habs at No. 5.

Expected to go fifth by McKenzie and multiple scouts, the 18-year-old is a big, physical center known for his offensive skills and strong two-way play.

Already meeting with the Canadiens for dinner and an interview at the NHL Draft Combine, Lindstrom seems excited about the prospect of hearing Habs GM Kent Hughes call his name.

“That would be a cool place to go. I’ve done a couple of interviews with media in Montreal. They make it sound like an unbelievable place,” the 18-year-old told TSN’s Mark Masters last week. “Their fans are crazy, obviously.”

Finally, Cole Eiserman is a bit of a wild card for Montreal, considering his ranking of 14th overall on McKenzie’s list. Meanwhile, NHL Central Scouting has the 17-year-old winger No. 12 on their final ranking of North American skaters.

Eiserman is coming off an impressive campaign with the US National U18 Team. The 6-foot-tall sniper netted 58 goals and 89 points over 57 games.

Montreal’s interest in him opens up the possibility of trading the fifth overall pick down for a later one or even packaging their 26th overall selection for something in the prospect’s range.

The 2024 NHL Draft kicks off in Vegas at 7 pm ET on Friday.