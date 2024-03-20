SportsHockeyCanadiens

Al Sciola
Mar 20 2024, 4:34 pm
"Pathetic": Canadiens fans upset at questionable call that cost them the game
@RDS/X

To the surprise of many, the Montreal Canadiens held their own against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

And while they were ultimately handed a 3-2 loss in overtime, the rebuilding Canadiens were dealt a difficult hand as a result of a questionable call late in the third frame.

Forward Joel Armia was issued a four-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking with 28 seconds left in the third period.  With the game at 2-2, the Habs entered overtime shorthanded, giving one up with 15 seconds left on Edmonton’s power play.

Looking back on the call that likely decided the game’s outcome, we can see that Armia’s stick landing in the face of Oilers forward Adam Henrique was essentially a direct result of Evander Kane interfering with him on the play.

However, Kane was not met with disciplinary action.

Many agree that Kane should have been handed an interference penalty, which would have led to four-on-four hockey for the ensuing two minutes, rather than an extended power play.

Others argue that Armia should have never been issued a penalty at all.

Then, there’s the small camp of folks who agree with the referee’s assessment of the incident.

With Tuesday’s result in the bank, the Canadiens are now tied for the second-highest number of overtime losses this season (12), bringing their record to 25-31-12.

The team continues their west coast road trip with a game against the Vancouver Canucks this Thursday at 10 pm ET.

