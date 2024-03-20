To the surprise of many, the Montreal Canadiens held their own against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

And while they were ultimately handed a 3-2 loss in overtime, the rebuilding Canadiens were dealt a difficult hand as a result of a questionable call late in the third frame.

Forward Joel Armia was issued a four-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking with 28 seconds left in the third period. With the game at 2-2, the Habs entered overtime shorthanded, giving one up with 15 seconds left on Edmonton’s power play.

Looking back on the call that likely decided the game’s outcome, we can see that Armia’s stick landing in the face of Oilers forward Adam Henrique was essentially a direct result of Evander Kane interfering with him on the play.

However, Kane was not met with disciplinary action.

Armia will get a 4-minute penalty for this. Not intended, but that doesn't matter. pic.twitter.com/FQbwcajRiP — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 20, 2024

Many agree that Kane should have been handed an interference penalty, which would have led to four-on-four hockey for the ensuing two minutes, rather than an extended power play.

That’s also interference by Kane. Should’ve been 2 penalties on that play. — Rypien Biscuits (@leterrypien) March 20, 2024

What about Kane, that should have been interference. Pathetic refereeing. — Silvana Berrafato (@Slyquinn) March 20, 2024

Assisted by Kane — Gino (@Expos_2020) March 20, 2024

Ultimately Kane made a pick on Armia which is an interference penalty but they rarely get called. — FilthyMitts (@vicfirth28) March 20, 2024

Interference??? — Matt Royer (@matt27royer) March 20, 2024

Others argue that Armia should have never been issued a penalty at all.

The high stick penalty has to be reviewed in my opinion. It’s pathetic how you get called when it’s clearly not intentional. — Tyler Watson (@tylerwat2002) March 20, 2024

Explain to me in great detail how a player without the puck, through no fault of his own (whether intentionally or accidentally) and with his stick on the ice deserves a penalty there? 2 minutes for Kane for interference. Easy call. pic.twitter.com/q9z87mKIkd — The one & Only Mr. X “F**K YOU ALL!” Ⓐ (@BillWilliamsYYC) March 20, 2024

Then, there’s the small camp of folks who agree with the referee’s assessment of the incident.

*not directed at Marc* Control your stick at all times. — @ptmd25.bsky.social (@ptmd25) March 20, 2024

99.9 percent of high sticks are accidental — Laurence (@Laurence1113307) March 20, 2024

With Tuesday’s result in the bank, the Canadiens are now tied for the second-highest number of overtime losses this season (12), bringing their record to 25-31-12.

The team continues their west coast road trip with a game against the Vancouver Canucks this Thursday at 10 pm ET.