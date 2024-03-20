Leon Draisaitl slammed home the OT winner to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 3-2.

Edmonton had a 2-0 lead heading into the final period but goals from Nick Suzuki and, hometown boy, Kaiden Guhle knotted things up. Edmonton did have a few late chances on the powerplay but could figure things out in regulation.

Adam Henrique registered his first goal in an Oilers uniform while McDavid got his team-leading 107th point on a beautiful first-period marker.

Draisaitl eventually found the back of the net on a one-timer goal on the powerplay with just over two minutes remaining in the extra period to win the game.

More to come…