"Treason": Canadiens fans baffled as Celine Dion cheers on rival Bruins

Along with Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion and the Montreal Canadiens are some of Quebec’s most iconic brands.

For years, they went hand in hand, with the pop superstar making appearances at Canadiens games and even rocking the bleu, blanc, and rouge on multiple occasions.

For that reason, many in Habs land were confused to see Dion cheering on the Boston Bruins with her two sons as they faced the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Before the puck even dropped, the five-time Grammy Award winner entered the rival organization’s locker room to read out the starting lineup, even singing a few bars for the Atlantic Division’s top team.

To be fair, it wasn’t her only NHL locker room of the season. Dion attended the Canadiens’ road game against the Vegas Golden Knights in November, meeting with players and coaches after the final buzzer.

Nevertheless, many took to social media to express their mixed feelings towards her unexpected TD Garden appearance.

One user accused her of “cheating on” the Canadiens.

Celine Dion cheating on the Canadiens pic.twitter.com/7HXl2yVtGy — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) March 22, 2024

Why was Celine Dion at a Bruins game?? does she not know they are the mortal enemies of the #Habs? pic.twitter.com/8EhW2AOdiH — Jonas LaClaque (@JLaclaque) March 22, 2024

Another argued that it was “Habs treason night” as a few Montreal Alouettes players donned Vancouver Canucks jerseys for a pre-game Grey Cup ceremony at Rogers Arena later in the evening.

First Celine, and now this. Is it Habs treason night? — Alexandre Montpetit (@alexmontpetit) March 22, 2024

One French-speaking fan deemed the 55-year-old’s presence at a Bruins game the “ultimate insult” towards the Habs.

Céline avec les Bruins est l’insulte suprême envers le CH. 😜 — Trunks (@TrunksOctobre) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to make memes.

Celine seeing Habs fans complaining: pic.twitter.com/LSKBkwsHNa — Big Daddy Hammy (@__JamesWood__) March 22, 2024

Celine Dion trolling the Habs in Boston last night reading the line up card I just wish the Bruins had played the Habs last night lol pic.twitter.com/lTbua9HiCY — Wade Mac (@TopangaSea) March 22, 2024

In all seriousness, it’s nice to see the legendary singer, who cancelled her latest tour after revealing that she suffered from a rare neurological disorder, making public appearances again.

Let’s hope that if the Habs and Bruins meet in the playoffs again, the Charlemagne, Quebec, native makes the right choice.