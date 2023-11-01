Celine Dion and Canadiens coach share a ridiculously long handshake

Monday’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights was a bit of a nail-biter, coming down to a shootout. And in typical Vegas fashion, it was a star-studded affair, with legendary singer Celine Dion in attendance.

After the game, the Quebec-born singer and her three sons made their way to the Canadiens’ locker room to congratulate the team on a hard-fought effort.

The first person she ran into was none other than Montreal’s head coach, Martin St. Louis. And as they made eye contact, their hands met for a friendly shake.

“It’s such an honour to meet you,” she told the bench boss.

“My goodness, me too,” St. Louis replied, before revealing that he watched her perform for the Pope at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium back in 1984.

“We’ve aged well,” St. Louis said jokingly.

“Yeah. Everything we do comes from the heart,” Dion replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

But as the five-time Grammy winner and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee exchanged more words and a few additional chuckles, their hands remained in a firm grasp — for over 20 seconds.

When the team posted the clip of Dion’s arrival, Habs fans had a bit of a field day in the comments at St. Louis’ expense.

“That handshake lasted until the sixth overtime,” one Instagram user joked.

Another poked fun at the duration by comparing it to Kirby Dach’s long-term injury that will keep him out for the season, writing, “Handshake so long… Kirby almost came back from his injury.”

“This was the longest handshake ever recorded,” another added.

The moment was only interrupted when a few Canadiens players entered the frame to snap a photo with the music legend.

“Just stay healthy, strong,” Dion told captain Nick Suzuki and his teammates, which is good advice considering their streak of bad luck on the injury front.