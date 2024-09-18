Canadiens fan tells off Geoff Molson and it was caught on video

The first two episodes of The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens were released on Crave today, offering fans an inside look at the Habs’ 2023-24 season. And unsurprisingly, some scenes are already causing a stir.

Episode 2 of the eight-part series takes viewers behind the scenes of the Canadiens’ home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks last October. While Montreal won 3-2, one fan wasn’t impressed with the pre-game festivities and made sure to voice his displeasure directly to the team’s owner.

This scene between Geoff Molson and this "fan" in Episode 2 is so rough 💀 🎬: @CraveCanada pic.twitter.com/OGz3at25AP — HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 18, 2024

In a candid moment captured in a Bell Centre suite, a fan bluntly approached Geoff Molson, criticizing the ceremony introducing the lineup.

“That was the worst introduction I’ve seen in Canadiens history tonight,” the fan said.

“Pardon?” Molson replied, seemingly caught off guard.

“The opener… the worst,” the fan doubled down.

Molson is later seen telling a staff member about the encounter and addressing the critique gracefully.

“I agree. It wasn’t our worst ever, but it wasn’t our best,” he admitted after acknowledging delays with the smoke machine and player announcements.

“We wanted it to be our best, but we’ll correct it for next year.”

For those who don’t remember, here’s a video of last year’s 12-minute-long opening ceremony.

The Canadiens will get another shot at hitting the mark when they open their 2024-25 season at home on October 9 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for the series, available in both English and French, the remaining six episodes will be released over the coming weeks.

Crave is currently offering several promotions on six-month subscriptions, with prices ranging from $35 to $79 plus tax.