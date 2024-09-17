SportsHockeyCanadiens

Caufield's "NHL 25" rating is out and Canadiens fans think it's too high

Sep 17 2024, 4:25 pm
With NHL 25 set to hit video game shelves later this month, EA Sports has started releasing the overall ratings of a few players. Among them is Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield.

As per a Monday social media post, Caufield, who recently switched his jersey number to 13, has been given an overall of 88 in the new game.

Caufield’s rating has sparked debate, though — even among die-hard Habs fans.

Known for his lethal wrist shot and one-timer, the 23-year-old received a two-point stat bump from EA Sports. But many folks believe that number is a bit generous.

One X user, who refers to themselves as a “Nick Suzuki enthusiast” in their bio, said a rating between 85 and 86 would be more appropriate.

Another self-professed Habs fan chimed in to argue that the Wisconsin native should not be worthy of an 88 overall “yet.”

Even a Caufield admirer noted that “88 is a bit high.”

X user @DaddyLaine92 asked what Caufield’s linemate Nick Suzuki will be rated.

Unsurprisingly, fans from other teams were not supportive of Caufield’s rating either.

So, are gamers and hockey fans right to question the game developers?

Probably. Because while Caufield’s talent is clear, it’s important to note he has yet to surpass 28 goals in a season. Compared to established stars like Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk, and Clayton Keller — each rated at 89 — there seems to be a bit of a miscalculation.

Nevertheless, Canadiens fans are hoping the sniper has a breakout year and lives up to those virtual stats in real life.

NHL 25 is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 4. Players who purchase early access can start playing the game as of September 27.

