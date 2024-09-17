With NHL 25 set to hit video game shelves later this month, EA Sports has started releasing the overall ratings of a few players. Among them is Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield.

As per a Monday social media post, Caufield, who recently switched his jersey number to 13, has been given an overall of 88 in the new game.

Caufield’s rating has sparked debate, though — even among die-hard Habs fans.

Known for his lethal wrist shot and one-timer, the 23-year-old received a two-point stat bump from EA Sports. But many folks believe that number is a bit generous.

One X user, who refers to themselves as a “Nick Suzuki enthusiast” in their bio, said a rating between 85 and 86 would be more appropriate.

Tbh I think Cole should be 85-86. Nick should be 88. — 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 (@ffsPrice) September 16, 2024

Another self-professed Habs fan chimed in to argue that the Wisconsin native should not be worthy of an 88 overall “yet.”

I’m a big habs fan, but I don’t think he’s an 88 yet — truman (@tromeo9) September 16, 2024

Even a Caufield admirer noted that “88 is a bit high.”

I am a Caulfield and Montreal fan, but

I think 88 is a bit high. Unless they changed the rating system and players like Mcdavid, Draisatel, McKinnon start at 91 and higher. — Chad Wyers (@Chadmw10) September 16, 2024

X user @DaddyLaine92 asked what Caufield’s linemate Nick Suzuki will be rated.

Does that imply that Captain Nick is 90?😏 — Daddy Laine (@DaddyLaine92) September 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, fans from other teams were not supportive of Caufield’s rating either.

Way too high — JT91 (@JT91__) September 16, 2024

So Connor McDavid will be a 172 then or? — DerMeistervonderSpree (@Nille030) September 17, 2024

You know it’s bad when even Habs fans say 88 is too high — Mr. Rat Rink (@NikitaBannedzev) September 16, 2024

So, are gamers and hockey fans right to question the game developers?

Probably. Because while Caufield’s talent is clear, it’s important to note he has yet to surpass 28 goals in a season. Compared to established stars like Alex Ovechkin, Brady Tkachuk, and Clayton Keller — each rated at 89 — there seems to be a bit of a miscalculation.

Nevertheless, Canadiens fans are hoping the sniper has a breakout year and lives up to those virtual stats in real life.

NHL 25 is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 4. Players who purchase early access can start playing the game as of September 27.