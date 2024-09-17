Canadiens reveal 59-player training camp roster

With the offseason ending, the Montreal Canadiens are officially ready for training camp.
This year’s camp, which runs at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard until October 7, kicks off Wednesday. There will be 59 participating players.
Head coach Martin St-Louis will oversee practices and scrimmage games, supported by his newly updated coaching team, which includes Roger Grillo, Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas, and Éric Raymond.
The Laval Rocket coaching staff — including newly appointed bench boss Pascal Vincent and his assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière, and Marco Marciano — will also be present.
The roster breakdown features 35 forwards, 17 defensemen, and seven goaltenders. Of these players, 43 are under NHL contracts, while 12 currently hold AHL contracts.
Forwards
- Alex Barré-Boulet
- Alex Beaucage
- Brendan Gallagher
- Charles Savoie
- Christian Dvorak
- Cole Caufield
- David Perreault
- Emil Heineman
- Filip Mešar
- Florian Xhekaj
- Israel Mianscum
- Jake Evans
- Jared Davidson
- Joel Armia
- Josh Anderson
- Joshua Roy
- Juraj Slafkovský
- Kaiden Guhle
- Laurent Dauphin
- Lucas Condotta
- Luke Tuch
- Michael Pezzetta
- Nick Suzuki
- Oliver Kapanen
- Riley Kidney
- Sean Farrell
- Simon Nijhoff
- Vinny Arseneau
- Zachary Novak
Defencemen
- Adam Engström
- Arber Xhekaj
- Barron, Justin
- Caiden Guhle
- Chris Jandric
- David Mailloux
- David Savard
- Jayden Struble
- Joshua Jacobs
- Lane Hutson
- Mike Matheson
- Simon Motew
- Tyler Wotherspoon
- Vincent Sévigny
- William Trudeau
- Zackary Hayes
Goalies
- Cayden Primeau
- Connor Hughes
- Hunter Jones
- Jakub Dobeš
- Luke Cavallin
- Samuel Montembeault
Extras (injured)
- Quentin Miller
- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
- Carey Price
As cuts are made over the coming days and weeks, the Canadiens will finalize their roster before kicking off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.