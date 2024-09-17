Canadiens reveal 59-player training camp roster

With the offseason ending, the Montreal Canadiens are officially ready for training camp.

This year’s camp, which runs at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard until October 7, kicks off Wednesday. There will be 59 participating players.

Head coach Martin St-Louis will oversee practices and scrimmage games, supported by his newly updated coaching team, which includes Roger Grillo, Trevor Letowski, Stéphane Robidas, and Éric Raymond.

The Laval Rocket coaching staff — including newly appointed bench boss Pascal Vincent and his assistants Daniel Jacob, Martin Laperrière, and Marco Marciano — will also be present.

The roster breakdown features 35 forwards, 17 defensemen, and seven goaltenders. Of these players, 43 are under NHL contracts, while 12 currently hold AHL contracts.

Forwards

Alex Barré-Boulet

Alex Beaucage

Brendan Gallagher

Charles Savoie

Christian Dvorak

Cole Caufield

David Perreault

Emil Heineman

Filip Mešar

Florian Xhekaj

Israel Mianscum

Jake Evans

Jared Davidson

Joel Armia

Josh Anderson

Joshua Roy

Juraj Slafkovský

Kaiden Guhle

Laurent Dauphin

Lucas Condotta

Luke Tuch

Michael Pezzetta

Nick Suzuki

Oliver Kapanen

Riley Kidney

Sean Farrell

Simon Nijhoff

Vinny Arseneau

Zachary Novak

Defencemen

Adam Engström

Arber Xhekaj

Barron, Justin

Caiden Guhle

Chris Jandric

David Mailloux

David Savard

Jayden Struble

Joshua Jacobs

Lane Hutson

Mike Matheson

Simon Motew

Tyler Wotherspoon

Vincent Sévigny

William Trudeau

Zackary Hayes

Goalies

Cayden Primeau

Connor Hughes

Hunter Jones

Jakub Dobeš

Luke Cavallin

Samuel Montembeault

Extras (injured)

Quentin Miller

Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Carey Price

As cuts are made over the coming days and weeks, the Canadiens will finalize their roster before kicking off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.