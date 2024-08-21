Montreal Canadiens fans are in for an exciting treat as they will soon get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at their team.

The trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series, The Rebuild: Inside The Montreal Canadiens, has just dropped.

Produced by Crave in collaboration with the club, the series showcases the Habs throughout their 2023-24 season, offering an inside look at the franchise. It includes in-game footage and exclusive access to just about every facet of the organization throughout another last-place finish in their division.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crave en français (@cravecanadafr)

In the newly-released trailer, Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis reveals his approach for the season, stating, “This year, I’ve begun implementing hard coaching.”

The documentary also features general manager Kent Hughes discussing his transition from hockey agent to his current role, with Hughes emphasizing, “I didn’t take the job to survive. I took it to accomplish something.”

So far, fans are impressed with the production, with many taking to the comments section on the Canadiens’ Instagram post to express their excitement.

“Holy hell this looks insane,” one fan wrote in response to the video.

“I need to see this,” another chimed in.

“Please don’t drop one episode/week. Drop the entire series so I can watch it all day one,” one user, eager to binge the whole series, pleaded.

The Rebuild, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform in a few weeks, consists of eight one-hour episodes providing an in-depth look at the team’s latest season. The first part of the series will be available as of September 18 — just five days before the Canadiens’ preseason opener on September 23.

In order to watch the series, viewers can subscribe to Crave. The Canadian streaming service is available on various platforms, including its website, mobile app, and through select TV service providers.

Monthly subscriptions start at $9.99 (plus tax).