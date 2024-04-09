Nearly a decade after playing a major role in the Montreal Canadiens’ run to the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, former NHLer Dale Weise surprised Habs fans outside the Bell Centre this past weekend.

The ex-Canadiens forward was in attendance for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and caught up with rink regulars HFTV after the game.

Despite the Habs falling short by a final score of 4-2, Weise, nicknamed “Dutch Gretzky,” brought the energy as a group of about 50 fans rushed to meet him and get their jerseys signed.

And while he’s been away from the NHL for the past four years, Weise also proved he can still drop the mitts, playfully pinning HFTV host Cedrik Seguin to the ground after being asked how he would go about fighting Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves.

IT FINALLY HAPPENED! Dale Weise showed up to the HFTV post game show IN PERSON and he did NOT disappoint 🔥🥊 Thanks again to @HKYJersey for the legendary jersey! pic.twitter.com/uPV1QgPjbl — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 8, 2024

Weise had recently agreed to an interview with the local social media sensation, but the 35-year-old opted to meet with fans outside the arena at the last minute instead, HFTV founder Alex Rougas told Daily Hive.

“He texted us saying let’s do something, maybe at his hotel or something, after the game,” Rougas explained. “Then, during the game, he texts me. He’s like, ‘You know what? F*ck it. Let’s do it on the street… in front of the Bell Centre.'”

Once they got confirmation, Seguin warned a handful of bystanders about the Winnipeg native’s arrival. And once it happened, dozens joined in, chanting his name.

“Cedrik told a few people, ‘Stick around, you guys are gonna see something special.'”

And just like he did on the ice for Montreal in two separate stints throughout the 2010s, Weise did not disappoint.

“Honestly, what a phenomenal guy. He has his heart in the right place. Down to Earth,” Rougas added. “Everyone got their stuff signed. He took pictures with everyone. It was sick.”

As for what’s next for HFTV, with the Habs eliminated from the playoff race, Rougas teased the possibility of filming postseason videos in other NHL markets.

“We’re going to try and do something during the playoffs. Maybe doing a little trip somewhere to a playoff team could be in the cards,” Rougas explained. “I’m still working that out right now.”

But with a pair of home games still remaining on Montreal’s schedule, Habs fans can probably expect at least one more hoorah before they officially call it a year.