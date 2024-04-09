Matheson joins elite club of Canadiens defencemen with point milestone

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson is writing a notable chapter in the franchise’s history books this season.

With an impressive 10 goals and 57 points in 77 games, the 30-year-old blueliner has etched his name alongside a select group of Canadiens blueliners with a milestone only a handful have achieved before him.

With six assists in his last four games, Matheson, a Pointe-Claire native, recently became the 10th Habs blueliner to net more than 55 points in a single season. And he’s still got a few opportunities to bump those numbers up.

For those wondering, Jean-Claude Tremblay was the first Habs defender to surpass 55 points. Meanwhile, legendary Montreal defenceman Larry Robinson has the top spot on the club’s all-time leaderboard, surpassing 80 points on two occasions and logging more than 55 points in a season a total of eight times.

Recent additions to the club include PK Subban, who netted 60 in 2014-15, and Andrei Markov, who scored 58 in 2007-08 and 64 the following season.

The full list is as follows.

Player Points Season Jean-Claude Tremblay 63 1970-71 Jean-Claude Tremblay 57 1971-72 Larry Robinson 61 1974-75 Larry Robinson 61 1978-79 Guy Lapointe 55 1978-79 Larry Robinson 63 1982-83 Larry Robinson 65 1977-78 Larry Robinson 75 1979-80 Larry Robinson 85 1976-77 Guy Lapointe 68 1975-76 Chris Chelios 64 1984-85 Chris Chelios 61 1987-88 Chris Chelios 73 1988-89 Andrei Markov 58 2007-08 Andrei Markov 64 2008-09 Sheldon Souray 64 2006-07 Mark Streit 62 2007-08 Serge Savard 60 1974-75 PK Subban 60 2014-15 Michael Matheson* 57 2023-24

As for Matheson, who was traded for fellow defender Jeff Petry back in 2022, few expected the alternate captain‘s offensive contributions to improve at the rate that they have.

Up until now, the highest season point total achieved by the former Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins player was a mere 34 points.