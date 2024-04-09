Canadiens sign standout prospect Florian Xhekaj to multi-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens now have two members of the Xhekaj family under contract.

The Canadiens announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Florian Xhekaj on Tuesday, with both parties agreeing to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2026-27).

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2026-27) with forward Florian Xhekaj. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/pIkr9PJfCu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2024

The Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate, later revealed that the OHL winger would join them on a professional tryout.

Expected to join the club for their ongoing road trip, he will be allowed to suit up for the Rocket for the remainder of their 2023-24 season.

Le Rocket a annoncé avoir accordé un contrat d’essai professionnel à l’attaquant Florian Xhekaj, lui permettant de terminer la saison 2023-2024 avec l’équipe. Il rejoindra l’équipe lors du voyage à Cleveland. The Laval Rocket has signed forward Florian Xhekaj to a professional… pic.twitter.com/xuPT20p1YO — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) April 9, 2024

Selected in the fourth round (101st overall) by the Canadiens in the 2023 NHL draft, Xhekaj had a breakout year in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs.

As one of the league’s most productive forwards, the Hamilton native, whose brother Arber plays on the Habs’ blue line, more than doubled his personal high at the junior level, capping his year with 65 points, including 34 goals, in just 63 games.

On top of that, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded five points in six playoff games before the Bulldogs were eliminated from the postseason.

The news of Xhekaj’s contract signing comes just hours after it was revealed that his older brother would be out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Posting a season record of 33-28-6-2, Laval will hit the ice next with a game against the Cleveland Monsters this Thursday at 7 pm ET. Still in the hunt for a playoff spot, they have four games remaining on their schedule.