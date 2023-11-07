HFTV: How a group of Canadiens fans became a social media sensation

Whether you’re a casual or diehard hockey fan, you’ve likely stumbled upon a chaotic video or two of Montreal Canadiens fans partaking in interviews, dances, and chants outside the Bell Centre.

If you have, there’s a good chance HFTV was behind it.

As the founder of the channel (formerly known as Habs Fan TV), law student Alex Rougas and his cast of familiar characters have become some of the most recognizable fans in the game with their avant-garde, grassroots approach to getting the scoop on hockey’s most storied franchise.

So, how did a guy in a Canadiens jersey holding a mini-stick microphone become such an internet sensation? Well, he almost didn’t.

“I’ve had this idea to do fan interviews since I was a kid and eventually decided not to do it,” Rougas explained to Daily Hive.

The 24-year-old had a change of heart, though, when he saw the passion Montrealers had when the Canadiens made an epic run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. And so, that autumn, he brought his vision to life.

“I thought to myself, I don’t want to miss that… So, for me, it just really clicked.”

Fast forward two years and Rougas, along with co-host Cedrick Seguin, amassed a community of over 180,000 followers on social media, regularly getting recognized by fans and NHL players alike.

Success didn’t come overnight for them, though.

“I think people were very, very confused,” he said when asked about the channel’s early days. “They saw a dude with a mini stick with a microphone attached. They were like, ‘Is this a joke?'”

Nevertheless, he persevered, often standing outside for hours in the dead of the harsh Quebec winter.

“I pushed through it. I can tell you that the fear of rejection definitely left my system after that first year.”

Nowadays, HFTV seems to be dealing with the opposite problem as Rougas confirmed that his passion project has garnered a lot of interest from some of the country’s biggest media companies.

“In terms of media companies that want to syndicate our show, there’s been a lot. We’re currently exploring which one is the most viable for us,” he explained. “The biggest Canadian companies, they have approached us in one way or another.”

With that said, he’s still hesitant to hand over the reins of his unique, bilingual show to someone who might force him to change it.

“The moment that you go into a big media company like that I think is the moment that this is no longer going to be what people wanted,” Rougas, who posts an average of three videos a day, said. “I’m a very strong believer in what we have here. This is really something special and it’s not worth any nine-to-five job that I could go and join right now.”

And so far, believing in himself and staying true to his original vision has paid off.

“I think people have been starved for fans to have a voice that they haven’t been getting from their traditional Canadian sports media,” Rougas explained when asked to explain the viral nature of HFTV. “I think it’s never been seen in North America, what we’ve been doing here. There [are] people that have tried to copy. They’ve not been as successful.”

As for what’s next for Rougas and the extended HFTV family, a permanent spot in the Bell Centre could soon be in the works, along with a fan-driven podcast with elements from the show. There’s also the potential of expanding the HFTV format to other NHL markets, hence the recent name change.

With that said, the Canadiens will remain a top priority no matter what.

“Obviously, it’s still going to be Habs-centred, but you’re going to start seeing us talk about other teams, other situations,” he said. “And I want it to kind of become a reference point in the NHL.”

Many would argue that the hockey world is already watching — and they’re certainly entertained.