Canadiens' Cole Caufield and PK Subban rip slap shots together

When it comes to Canadiens players who have been able to get the Bell Centre crowd on its feet, Cole Caufield and PK Subban are two names that instantly come to mind.

Although the current Habs forward and former star defenseman never shared the ice in Montreal — with Subban leaving via trade in 2016 — the pair recently teamed up for a video with gaming influencer Andrew “Nasher” Telfer to promote the release of EA Sports’ NHL 25.

The challenge? Beat Nasher in the net on four out of six breakaway attempts. But before the fun began, both players took turns unleashing their powerful slap shots.

“He’s still got it!” Caufield said, watching Subban — who retired from the NHL in 2022 — hammer home one-timers like he was back in his prime.

Nasher chimed in, “This guy was on a broadcast one day ago,” referring to Subban’s post-hockey career as an ESPN analyst.

Caufield, 23, put up an impressive 106.2 mph on his hardest shot, but Subban took it a tad further, clocking in at 108.6 mph. “I’m gonna give him the Markov,” the 35-year-old joked, referencing his former Canadiens defensive partner Andrei Markov.

Of course, Subban couldn’t resist a few playful chirps before Nasher stepped into the crease. “Did you get some sunscreen on the back of that neck?” he teased. “That red light’s gonna be on all night.”

Both Caufield and Subban managed to score early in the challenge, showcasing some nifty moves. But Nasher had the last laugh, stopping the next four shots and winning the day.

The full video is available below: