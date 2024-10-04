Canadiens captain Suzuki predicts Caufield will score 40 this year

People following the Montreal Canadiens have started a bit of a running joke about young sniper Cole Caufield, with many calling him the best 40-goal scorer to never score 30.

Needless to say, expectations are high for the first-line forward as he heads into his fourth pro season.

In a recent interview with NHL analyst Jackie Redmond, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki shared what he finds the “most annoying” thing people constantly ask him.

“How many goals is Cole gonna score this year,” the 25-year-old said with a smile.

Naturally, Redmond followed up with the same question.

“He’s going to get 40,” Suzuki replied, much to the delight of Habs fans.

Caufield, who scored 26 goals in just 46 games during the 2022-23 season before a shoulder injury cut his campaign short, has flashed brilliance since joining the Canadiens full-time in 2021. His lethal shot, quick release, and chemistry with Suzuki have already made him a fan favourite.

Though he managed only 28 goals last year, Caufield continued to develop his all-around game and finished with a career-high 65 points.

As for Suzuki, he admitted his personal goal this season is to hit the point-per-game mark. With 77 points over 82 games last year, he’s already come close to reaching that milestone.

If his production continues to climb, Suzuki could become the first Canadiens player to break the 80-point barrier since Alex Kovalev did it back in 2007-08.