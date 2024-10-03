PK Subban has always been outspoken. In a recent interview on the La Poche Bleu podcast, the former Montreal Canadiens defenceman didn’t hesitate to make a compelling case for two of his ex-teammates to have their jerseys retired.

According to the 35-year-old, both Carey Price’s No. 31 and Andrei Markov’s No. 79 should hang from the Bell Centre’s rafters one day.

Beginning with Price, Subban spoke glowingly about the legendary goaltender, crediting him as the backbone of the franchise during their six seasons together. “When I think of my time in Montreal, I think of Price,” Subban told podcast hosts and former Habs players Maxim Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse. “He was that guy from the very start.”

Subban and Price shared the ice and developed a deep bond during several challenging seasons for the Canadiens, including their memorable playoff run in 2014.

While Price’s resume speaks for itself — with 361 career wins, a Vezina Trophy, a Hart Trophy, and an Olympic gold medal — for Subban, the netminder’s impact went beyond the numerous accolades.

“He’s performed under immense pressure,” Subban said. “He was a great teammate, a great leader, and just a remarkable human being. That guy’s a brother to me.”

The Norris Trophy winner left no room for debate, confidently echoing the point of view shared by Habs legend Ken Dryden.

“Good luck finding reasons not to put his jersey up in the rafters. He deserves it.”

But Price wasn’t the only name on Subban’s mind. He also made a strong case for Markov, the understated-yet-consistent defenceman who played nearly 1,000 games for the Canadiens.

The 35-year-old credited the Russian blueliner with influencing his own game, praising the Markov for his intelligence and skill. “At the best times of my career, when I was at my best, it was when I would play like Andrei Markov,” he said.

“If we’re talking about jersey retirement, Andrei Markov’s jersey, in my opinion, should be up in those rafters. I haven’t played with a better player in Montreal than him.”

Click here to watch the entire Subban interview.