Whether you’re cheering for the Canadiens or just trying to forget the score, enjoying a cold beer at the Bell Centre is part of the Montreal hockey experience.
However, if you’re planning to grab a brew at the Habs’ home barn this season, fans should be prepared to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Because, as ticket prices continue to rise, so do concessions costs.
So, how much will a can of beer set you back during a Canadiens game this season? During our latest visit to the rink, we sat down and did the math.
Here’s a comparison of beverage prices between October 2023 and October 2024 at the Bell Centre, along with the percentage increase for each item:
|Type of Drink
|2023 Price
|2024 Price
|Percentage
Increase (%)
|Beer on tap
|$12.18
|$12.39
|1.72%
|Microbrew on tap
|$12.83
|$13.05
|1.71%
|Domestic beer can (355 ml)
|$8.70
|$8.91
|2.41%
|Domestic beer can (473 ml)
|$11.52
|$11.74
|1.91%
|Microbrew can
|$12.83
|$13.05
|1.71%
|Imported beer can
|$14.13
|$14.35
|1.56%
|Alcohol-free beer can
|$7.83
|$8.05
|2.81%
|Vizzy can
|$11.31
|$11.52
|1.86%
|Soft drink (regular)
|$5.44
|$6.09
|11.95%
|Soft drink (large)
|$5.87
|$6.52
|11.07%
|Carbonated water
|$6.96
|$7.18
|3.16%
|Water bottle
|$5
|$5.18
|3.60%
|Filter coffee
|$3.26
|$3.43
|5.21%
Notably, soft drinks saw the largest price jump this season, with regular sizes increasing by almost 12%. Other beverages, including beers, saw more modest increases of around 1.5% to 3%.
Fans should also keep in mind that ordering a beer from your seat will cost you more than if you venture out to the concession stands. In fact, a standard Molson beer can run you more than $15.25 if you prefer to enjoy it without leaving your seat.
And if beer’s not your thing, consider stepping out for a cocktail from one of the drink stands. You’ll actually find that mixed drinks are cheaper than ordering beer from your seat, with most priced between $11 and $13.
Interestingly, a shot of VS cognac comes out to just $11.74 (before tax), which is quite reasonable compared to other options.