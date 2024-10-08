Whether you’re cheering for the Canadiens or just trying to forget the score, enjoying a cold beer at the Bell Centre is part of the Montreal hockey experience.

However, if you’re planning to grab a brew at the Habs’ home barn this season, fans should be prepared to dig a little deeper into their pockets. Because, as ticket prices continue to rise, so do concessions costs.

So, how much will a can of beer set you back during a Canadiens game this season? During our latest visit to the rink, we sat down and did the math.

Here’s a comparison of beverage prices between October 2023 and October 2024 at the Bell Centre, along with the percentage increase for each item:

Type of Drink 2023 Price 2024 Price Percentage

Increase (%) Beer on tap $12.18 $12.39 1.72% Microbrew on tap $12.83 $13.05 1.71% Domestic beer can (355 ml) $8.70 $8.91 2.41% Domestic beer can (473 ml) $11.52 $11.74 1.91% Microbrew can $12.83 $13.05 1.71% Imported beer can $14.13 $14.35 1.56% Alcohol-free beer can $7.83 $8.05 2.81% Vizzy can $11.31 $11.52 1.86% Soft drink (regular) $5.44 $6.09 11.95% Soft drink (large) $5.87 $6.52 11.07% Carbonated water $6.96 $7.18 3.16% Water bottle $5 $5.18 3.60% Filter coffee $3.26 $3.43 5.21%

Notably, soft drinks saw the largest price jump this season, with regular sizes increasing by almost 12%. Other beverages, including beers, saw more modest increases of around 1.5% to 3%.

Fans should also keep in mind that ordering a beer from your seat will cost you more than if you venture out to the concession stands. In fact, a standard Molson beer can run you more than $15.25 if you prefer to enjoy it without leaving your seat.

And if beer’s not your thing, consider stepping out for a cocktail from one of the drink stands. You’ll actually find that mixed drinks are cheaper than ordering beer from your seat, with most priced between $11 and $13.

Interestingly, a shot of VS cognac comes out to just $11.74 (before tax), which is quite reasonable compared to other options.