Habs' general manager Marc Bergevin confirmed positive for COVID-19

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

“He is being monitored by the Canadiens medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League and the public health authorities,” the team said in a tweet.

Bergevin, 56, has been general manager since 2012.

The Canadiens play next on Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre.

Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.