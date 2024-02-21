Canadiens to build new VIP section in Bell Centre's lower bowl: report

Montreal Canadiens fans will soon have an alternative way of watching games at the Bell Centre. But like the rising price of beer, it ain’t cheap.

According to a new report from Max Lalonde of BPM Sports, Canadiens season ticket holders in sections 121, 122, and 123 have been called to the arena on multiple occasions to listen to ownership’s plans to build a new section called “Le Parterre.”

The new section will reportedly give fans access to exclusive restaurants within the arena, along with “superior” food items included in the price of the ticket.

The concept aligns with what many NHL arenas have already adopted; “Le Parterre,” similar to the Bell Centre’s Air Canada Signature Club in its perks, is at ice level, allowing fans to be as close to the action as possible.

Il y aura une nouvelle section au Centre Bell dès la saison 2025-2026 et @MaxLalonde_ l’a expliqué dans Le Club du matin ⤵️ #montrealcanadiens #habs #leclubdumatin pic.twitter.com/XcdB7w5mnZ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 20, 2024

With that said, the seating capacity of 21,105 for Habs games would be reduced to introduce the new section. According to Lalonde, approximately 325 to 457 seats from the lower bowl will be removed.

Season ticket holders with affected seats will be given options to relocate their seats to another part of the building.

So, how much will it cost?

Well, as of now, season tickets in the reds go for about $12,000 (for 41 games). Comparatively, yearly passes for “Le Parterre” are expected to go for between $20,000 and $29,000.

While no date is set for renovations, the section is expected to be inaugurated ahead of the 2025-26 season.