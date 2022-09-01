Could there be a more perfect weekend to sneak away from the hustle and bustle of Montreal to check out a country fair?

But not just any country fair, the largest rural agricultural expo in all of Quebec.

Launched in 1856, Brome Fair is an annual agricultural fair which takes place every Labour Day weekend. For over 160 years, it has welcomed visitors from near and far, giving them “a taste of what agriculture is today,” says the website.

The fair has cattle, horses, goat, sheep, and poultry competitions, traditional handcrafted and horticulture exhibits, on-site vendors, amusement park rides, animal pulls, carnival games, a parade, and a demolition derby.

Oh, and of course, cotton candy — what else could you want?

Located in the historic town of Brome of the Eastern Townships, the fairgrounds are a smooth 70 minutes outside of Montreal. Admission ranges from $15 (online) to $20 (in person) and includes midway rides and access to all shows. Children under the age of three are granted free entry.

Check out the online schedule for a full list of the weekend’s loaded activities.

As if a full slate of country fun isn’t enough, the weather is expected to be sparkling all weekend, including a toasty day on Saturday with “feels like” highs of 32ºC.

For city-dwellers clamouring for the countryside, there’s no reason to skip this one, folks.

When: September 1 to 5

Time: Friday, 8 am to 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm; Monday, 9 am to 3 pm

Where: 345 Chem. Stagecoach, Brome (Brome County Agricultural Society)

Price: $15 – $20