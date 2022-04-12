A new immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to Montreal

Following the success of RECHARGER/Unwind, the wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh will be brought to life this month at Montreal’s Palais des congrès.

VAN GOGH – Distorsion, which opens at the OASIS immersion art space on April 28, will feature over 225 of the Dutch artist’s paintings, drawings and sketches in a “high-level technological environment.”

At a runtime of about an hour, this unique immersive exhibition takes a modern look at Van Gogh’s work and imagines what he may have accomplished with today’s technology, mixing digital creation and media. Visitors can move freely to through each brushstroke of his many oeuvres.

According to a press release, Distorsion’s main features include three immersive galleries with 360-degree projections – walls and floors, equipped with 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers. Organizers call the exhibition a “moving sensory experience that celebrates this larger-than-life pioneer.”

