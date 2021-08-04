When the weather brightens up in Montreal, there are plenty of things to get up to. So why not add a little thrill and adventure to your outdoor fun by trying ziplining?

If you’re not sure where to zip high above the treetops, we’ve got you covered with this list of action-packed zipline spots, all within a 2-hour drive from Montreal!

Try Canada’s first urban zipline circuit that will have you flying over the Old Port of Montreal. MTL Zipline offers a 1200 foot zipline that will take you over downtown Montreal. If you’re up for some more adventure, this spot also offers an 80-foot free fall, which is bound to get your heart racing.

Location: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune E, Montreal

Tickets: Available online, prices start at $16.99

In the Old Port of Montreal, you can go ziplining aboard a pirate ship! Voiles en Voiles offers a fun pirate adventure for children and adults. Spend the afternoon on the two ziplines and aerial courses.

Location: Place des Vestiges (Quai de l’Horloge), Vieux-Port de Montréal

Tickets: Available online, tickets start at $45

Soar over the trees on the 360 feet of zipline for the ultimate rush! Arbraska Rawdon is located about 1 hour away from Montreal, so head out early and make it a day trip to take advantage of all the activities at Rawdon Park.

Location: 4131, Forest Hill, Rawdon, Quebec

Tickets: Available online, tickets start at $10



If you want the ultimate thrill you need to try the ziplines at Tyroparc. Located one hour from Montreal, you’ll feel like a bird, soaring above lush treetops on some of the longest and highest ziplines in Canada.

Location: 400 Chemin du Mont Catherine, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec

Tickets: Available online, various packages and pricing

This site is a 2-hour drive from Montreal, but it’s totally worth it. Ziptrek offers the longest zipline in Quebec with 4 km of track divided into five lines. Be sure to enjoy the beautiful view as you zip high above Mont Tremblant.

Location: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Tickets: Available online, $129 per adult

This Arbraska location is just 30 minutes from Montreal and offers a mesmerizing canopy of forest to glide through on a zipline. If you want to mix it up, try one of the treetop obstacle courses for some more outdoor adventure.

Location: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoir, Quebec

Tickets: Available online, tickets start at $38