There’s a lot to think about when you’re young. Life changes fast. And when it comes to cities to live in for millennials and Gen Z, Montreal is one of the best in the world.

According to new research by Confused.com, Montreal is one of the top living destinations across the globe for the youngest generations.

From figuring out your career to finding love, the world of renting, and even Instagrammability, Montreal is the 27th best city to live in for millennials and Gen Z — and the third best in Canada.

“With many young people looking for a new start after the pandemic, what better way to kickstart the year than reviewing the best places to live in your 20s across the world,” says Confused.com.

The study analyzed cities from across the globe, using 13 data points and metrics to rank a final score based on the respective city’s “favourable results for people 20 years old.”

The fundamental factors considered city’s monthly salary averages, the cost of rent, transport, and pints, the available nightlife, things to do, LGBTQ+ friendliness, and Instagrammability.

Based on those factors, the top thirty cities to live in your 20s were determined:

Montreal had a final Index Score of 48.4, wedged in between Copenhagen and Porto. Montreal’s highest score was given to its LGBTQ+ friendliness and the city’s average monthly income was £2,096 (about CAD $3,616).

Vancouver was the highest-rated Canadian city, locking in the number four spot overall and Toronto ranked second in Canada and 20th in the world.