New jumbotron incoming? Canadiens staffer teases Bell Centre changes

Upon catching a Montreal Canadiens home game, few people would notice that the Bell Centre’s jumbotron is “out of date.”

With four giant screens consisting of 510-square-foot (47 m2) HD video panels, the Canadiens’ scoreboard was installed in 2008, and was the biggest in the NHL until 2012.

But according to a Tuesday X post from team employee Jean-Pierre Quesnel, the 15-year-old arena staple may be getting replaced as soon as this year, with a new one being installed in time for the 2024-25 season.

“For all those who love and follow the Canadiens… it’s the end of an era and the beginning of another at the Bell Centre,” Quesnel wrote, attaching a photo of the current jumbotron being lowered to ice level by a construction team.

“Nice surprise in September,” he added.

Pour tout ceux qui aiment et suivent le CH… c’est la fin d’une ère et le début d’une autre au Centre Bell. Belle surprise au mois de Septembre. pic.twitter.com/lp6gksI1NU — Jean-Pierre Quesnel (@JiPiTWO) May 7, 2024

Replying to a fellow X user, Quisnel was confident that fans would “not miss the old one” once the new scoreboard is unveiled.

You will not miss the old one… beleive me! — Jean-Pierre Quesnel (@JiPiTWO) May 8, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to the Canadiens organization for comment.

Along with the reported scoreboard change, the Bell Centre is expected to undergo major renovations in the lower bowl seating area.

According to a February report from Max Lalonde of BPM Sports, Canadiens season ticket holders in sections 121, 122, and 123 have been called to the arena on multiple occasions to listen to ownership’s plans to build a new section called “Le Parterre.”

The new section, set to be inaugurated in 2025, will reportedly give fans access to exclusive restaurants within the arena, along with “superior” food items included in the price of the ticket.

The seating capacity of 21,105 for Habs games would be reduced to introduce the new VIP section. According to Lalonde, approximately 325 to 457 seats from the lower bowl will be removed.