Canadiens GM intends on drafting a forward with fifth overall pick

Ending up with the fifth overall pick for the second year in a row, the Montreal Canadiens have just learned their draft lottery fate.

That said, it appears that Canadiens GM Kent Hughes already has something of a plan as to who the club will select next month.

Speaking with media after the NHL Draft Lottery’s results were announced on Tuesday, Hughes shed some light on what kind of player the Habs are looking for, revealing that they remain interested in selecting a forward.

“I think what I’ve said is, all things equal, we would draft a forward, and I think that remains the case,” he said.

Later in his press conference, Hughes cited the Canadiens’ surplus of young defensive prospects — a pool that includes Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and William Trudeau — as a reason for leaning towards one position.

“We have a lot of depth at defence, specifically with left-handed defencemen. So, if we’re able to draft another forward that we think can end up in the top-six, that’s something that interests us,” Hughes explained in French. “However, it remains that it could be a right-handed defenceman… if we think he’s the best player available.”

Trading the pick to move up or down in the draft order remains a possibility.

“We’re always open to whatever can improve our team, but I think it’s a probability that we will draft someone,” Hughes added, later explaining that he would be open to “an offer that would help us next year and help us in the future.”

Nevertheless, the Habs will be making calls on draft day in order to explore all their options.

“Last year, we were at five. We called teams, they called us. I expect I’ll get calls and I’ll probably make calls, As far as the realistic possibility that somebody moves a pick — whether it be us or somebody above us — it’s hard to say.”