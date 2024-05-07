9 former Canadiens players still competing in the playoffs

As the NHL playoffs roll into Round 2, the Montreal Canadiens faithful may find themselves divided in allegiance or unsure of which team to cheer for.

And while the Habs have been out of a playoff spot for quite some time, plenty of former Canadiens players are still competing for the ultimate prize.

With that said, here are nine players who once called Montreal home that are now suiting up for other teams in the postseason.

New York Rangers

Erik Gustafsson

Most Montreal Canadiens fans probably don’t remember Erik Gustafsson, which is justified since the defenceman only suited up for five regular season games and 16 playoff games with the Habs in 2021.

Signing a one-year deal with the New York Rangers in the offseason, the 32-year-old has since become an important part of New York’s blue line.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Drafted third overall by Montreal in 2018, Jesperi Kotkaniemi saw his Habs stint come to a dramatic end in 2021 when the Carolina Hurricanes sent him an offer sheet.

Coming off a disappointing season, the 23-year-old centre is pointless throughout six games in the postseason so far.

Florida Panthers

Nick Cousins

Before joining the Florida Panthers in 2022, Nick Cousins had bounced around the league quite a bit, landing in Montreal for the 2019-2020 season.

That year, the feisty forward logged 22 points over 58 games in Montreal’s bottom six. Nowadays, the Panthers forward is best known for being a thorn in the opposing team’s side.

Boston Bruins

There are no ex-Canadiens on the Bruins’ current roster. But even if there were, it’s unlikely that Montreal fans would rally behind their bitter rivals.

Edmonton Oilers

Brett Kulak

After four years in Montreal, ex-Habs defenceman Brett Kulak joined the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 offseason.

An integral part of Edmonton’s blue line, the 30-year-old has been contributing at both ends of the ice in the postseason, netting one goal and two points over five games.

Corey Perry

Playing an important role in Montreal’s run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran winger Corey Perry joined the Oilers as a free agent back in January.

While the 38-year-old is pointless through five playoff games, the gritty player’s presence could prove invaluable if Edmonton goes on a long run.

Vancouver Canucks

Noah Juulsen

Drafted 26th overall by the Canadiens at the 2015 draft, defenceman Noah Juulsen’s career got off to a bit of a rough start as he dealt with injuries.

After suiting up for 44 games with the Habs, Juulsen was shipped off to the Florida Panthers, eventually signing a contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021.

Dallas Stars

Evgenii Dadonov

Veteran winger Evgenii Dadonov was only with the Habs for about half a season before he was shipped off to the Dallas Stars ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Dadonov sustained a serious injury back in February but has returned to the Stars’ lineup for the playoffs, netting three points in seven games so far.

Colorado Avalanche

Jonathan Drouin

Jonathan Drouin never really hit his stride during a seven-year stint with the Canadiens.

Signing with the Colorado Avalanche as a free agent this past summer, Drouin reunited with former Junior teammate Nathan MacKinnon. Since then, he’s seen a drastic improvement in his game, logging 56 points in 79 games in 2023-24.

Missing the entirety of the first round with an injury, the 29-year-old should return to the ice sometime in Round 2.

Artturi Lehkonen

No matter what, Artturi Lehkonen, who scored the overtime goal that sent the Habs to the 2021 Cup Final, will always be remembered as a playoff hero in Montreal.

Funnily enough, the 28-year-old has garnered the same clutch reputation in his new home, scoring another series-winning overtime goal during the Avalanche’s run to the Final the following year.

Luckily for him, that postseason journey ended in some well-deserved hardware as Colorado took home the Stanley Cup.

Signing a five-year extension in Denver back in 2022, Lehkonen has become an integral part of Colorado’s roster since Montreal traded him.