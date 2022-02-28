Perfectly ripe: check out Montreal's first-ever all-avocado bar

It’s safe to say that avocados are having a moment right now. Whether in guacamole, on toast, or just on their own, the deliciously fatty and incredibly versatile fruit is just about everywhere you look.

And now, Montreal has gotten its very own avocado bar.

AVO, “an ephemeral pop up which is dedicated to the avocado,” was created during the latest wave of pandemic restrictions by Chef Salvatore Armonia, who tells Daily Hive the restaurant was originally intended to be a “ghost kitchen.”

According to Armonia, the inception of AVO came from a desire to further celebrate the avocado as a staple ingredient. “In Montreal, there wonderful places to eat avocado toast, but no place dedicated solely to avocado,” he explains. “Also, in the creation of a pop-up, I wanted to highlight a single product, and the avocado seemed ideal to me because it is the star of brunches, and many people like it.”

With a menu that includes gourmet wraps, decadent brunches and fully loaded desserts, Armonia says he makes it a “point of honour to use good produce and fresh bakery bread.”

“We have also created recipes to sublimate the avocado and make it both delicious and comforting,” he adds.

Check out Avo’s full menu by clicking here.

AVO

Address: Chez ZIZIPOP, 1471 Rue Sainte-Catherine E

Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm