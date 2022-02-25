Montreal’s most popular gourmet salad shop is moving to Toronto.

Mandy’s, the gourmet salad bowl and health food cafe, is opening its ninth location and its first outside of Quebec.

Mandy’s first Toronto location will open on the popular Ossington Strip in March, specifically at 52 Ossington Avenue.

Mandy’s shared photos of its “guerrilla marketing campaign” featuring posters adorned with the best salad puns. “Romaine calm, we’re coming,” reads one of the four colourful ads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy’s (@mandysalads)

Established in 2004, sisters Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe opened up Montreal’s first create-your-own salad bar in the back of a women’s clothing store.

Since then, the sisters have launched a Mandy’s cookbook, have four dressings in grocery stores across Canada, and eight locations across the Montreal metropolitan area: Crescent Street, Westmount, Old Montreal, Mile End, Square Phillips, the West Island, Atwater, and Laval.

In 2018, Friends starJennifer Aniston stopped in at the Mandy’s Westmount location while in Montreal filming Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy’s (@mandysalads)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy’s (@mandysalads)

Popular items include Mandy’s “Endless Summer Salad,” the “Lumberjack” and “Cobb,” “Wolfe Bowl,” and “The Fave.” Salads range from $12.99 to $17.99.

But Toronto, it’s those chocolate chip cookies that are going to blow your mind…