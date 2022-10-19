One of Montreal's most popular breakfast joints opens downtown pop-up

Fans of Arthur’s Nosh Bar no longer have to wait in line on Notre-Dame to scarf down some of the city’s best breakfast options. They can get it all in downtown Montreal.

Arthur’s Nosh Bar has joined the ranks of Montreal restaurants with permanent pop-up spots at Place Ville-Marie’s gourmet food court, Le Cathcart. The 35,000 sq ft glass-roof venue has welcomed the arrival of one of Montreal’s most popular eateries, with all of its delicious dishes from its landmark location.

Le Cathcart customers will be able to order all of Arthurs’ regular items: the McArthur chicken schnitzel sandwich, the Sirniki (fluffy cottage cheese pancakes), the latke smorgasbord (scrambled eggs, salmon gravlax), and dozens of other brunch and breakfast classics, along with a few menu items exclusive to Le Cathcart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cathcart (@lecathcart)

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Le Cathcart, Arthur’s second location, represents great “visibility for the two owners (Chefs Alex Choen and Raegan Steinberg) who wish to eventually conquer other cities.”

The 90-seat Cathcart location is open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3 pm. Foodies can reserve tables for small and large groups and the place is also available for hosting private events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthurs (@arthursmtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthurs (@arthursmtl)

Le Cathcart now has 11 restaurant kiosks from popular Montreal spots: