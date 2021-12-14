Admission is free to Montreal's newest pop culture art gallery

A new contemporary pop culture art gallery has opened in Montreal.

The Galerie Allégorie showcases original art by various local and international artists (both emerging and mid-career) who create pop and fine art.

‘Our gallery is different than others,” Allégorie tells Daily Hive. “Our goal is really to help local Montreal and Canadian artists to be discovered.” The gallery says it has an “art rotation” that changes every two months.

The gallery is free to enter and specializes in pop culture, modern, and mixed media.

The gallery says guests can “walk into a peaceful oasis of light, space, and inspiration.” The gallery urges art enthusiasts to have a glass of wine or a cup of coffee inside “exquisitely lit rooms that offer a flexible environment” that brings artwork to life.

Allégorie says it is committed to presenting a “bold program of exhibitions” and investing in artists by commissioning new work and bringing the community on a “shared journey of making and engaging in the love of art.”

The gallery says all of its artists present a unique story and offers an original artistic path to follow.

With works ranging from Carey Price to a diamond-coated Marilyn Monroe, Galerie Allégorie houses a diverse array of artwork that includes paintings, sculptures, and mixed media art.

Each artwork comes with a certificate of authenticity and an individual art appraisal. Art pieces are also for sale.

Visit the Galerie Allégorie website to see which exhibits are currently on display.

When: Monday – Saturday

Time: Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 2301 rue Saint Patrick

Price: Free admission