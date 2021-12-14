One of Montreal's most charming cafes opens new location in Griffintown

Chances are pretty good you’ve stumbled into Le Petit Dep in Old Montreal, or at least seems photos of the charming depanneur on Instagram.

The depanneur/cafe has opened up a brand new location in the heart of Griffintown, under the same name (and with its iconic turquoise door.)

To celebrate, Le Petit Dep Griffintown will be serving out free coffees to its customers on Tuesday, December 14.

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, a media representative for Le Petit Dep says the new location is nestled on to the first floor of the Kander Building in Griffintown (300 rue de la Montagne). “Le Petit Dep is a perfect hybrid between a convenience store and a cafe, where locals and visitors alike can shop for specialty groceries not available in conventional grocery stores while enjoying third-wave coffee accompanied by a delicious bite,” says the release.

The first Le Petit Dep opened in 2015 in Old Montreal and has since expanded to three more locations: one in Laval, another in the Old Port, and now in Griffintown.

The convenience store’s owner, Magda Slezak, says her mission is to “bring quality coffee and artisanal culinary products” to Montrealers across the island.

Slezak’s newest location offers more seats where customers can eat, drink, and work. Retro-style decor, lush greenery, and turquoise accents from its flagship store are reminiscent in the new Griffintown location.

Besides coffee and local products, Le Petit Dep Griffintown will offer customers a variety of sandwiches, salads, and soups, such as smoked salmon bagels, asparagus and mushroom frittata, grilled cheese, beet salad, vegetarian shepherd’s pie, lasagna, mushroom mac & cheese, and much more.

When: Le Petit Dep Griffintown is open every day

Time: 8 am – 6 pm

Where: 300 rue de la Montagne