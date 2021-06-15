7 all-you-can-eat restaurants in Montreal you have to check out
Restaurants have finally reopened in Montreal and these spots are ready to offer you all you can eat just in case you never want to leave again,
From Brazilian steakhouses to sushi, Indian buffets and brunch, here are some tasty meal options around Montreal where you can really chow down.
Sushi St-Denis
If you’re a fan of sushi, especially in the variety of trying to eat as much as you can, the quality at Sushi St-Denis is top-notch plus you can fill up on rolls and appetizers until your heart is content.
Le Milsa
Food just tastes better when it’s served to you on a spit.
Le Milsa serves arguably the best churrasco in the city and they serve a lot of it. From filet mignon, lamb, chicken, and homemade sausages, head to Le Milsa for all-you-can-eat served right at your table like you’re a hungry viking.
Hotpot Panda
Hotpot Panda is a Mongolian-style buffet that offers a bunch of all-you-can-eat meal options in fondue form.
Meats, veggies, seafood, noodles, and dessert — what else do you need?
Pavilion 67, Buffet Gourmant
If you’re going to the casino, you might as well slam back an all-you-can-eat buffet at the same time. Pavilion 67 offers high-quality meals including lobster, salmon, beef, and really tasty desserts.
Even if you don’t win big at the casino, eat big.
Renoir
If you want brunch and you want a lot of it, Renoir is the only sensible option in Montreal — enough said.
Le Taj
If you want an Indian buffet, Le Taj should be your go-to spot.
Limitless naan bread, butter chicken, lamb curry, and dahl soup. All of which is served in gorgeous copper dishes.
Rosélys
Rosélys should be on your radar if you’re in the mood for brunch on Sunday. From the morning to late afternoons, Rosélys offers eggs Benedict, smoothies, pancakes, seafood, toast, fruit, and specialty coffees.