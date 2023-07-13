Ex-Canadiens player Galchenyuk having contract terminated and everyone is trying to figure out why

Alex Galchenyuk is once again saying goodbye to an NHL team.

In a bizarre turn of events, the Arizona Coyotes have made the decision to terminate the forward’s contract just 12 days after signing him as a free agent.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Coyotes on a one-year, two-way deal, has been placed on unconditional waivers “for purposes of terminating his contract.” Rather than clarifying the reason behind the surprising move, Arizona’s PR team tweeted that it has “no further comment at this time.”

The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) July 13, 2023

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski later reported that the Coyotes recently learned of an “off-ice situation” impacting Galchenyuk which led to the contract termination.

Regarding Alex Galchenyuk, who is going to have his contract terminated by the @ArizonaCoyotes just 12 days after they signed him. An NHL source tells ESPN that the Coyotes had discovered an "off-ice situation" impacting Galchenyuk that was previously unknown to the team. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 13, 2023

According to NHL Network correspondent Craig Morgan, the NHLPA is currently reviewing the unique situation involving the Russian-American player.

I am told that NHLPA "is reviewing this matter." https://t.co/6Yu9EtrFES — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) July 13, 2023

Galchenyuk, a former third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, has showcased offensive prowess in the past, netting over 20 goals in three consecutive seasons during his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens.

After the Habs traded him to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, though, the centre was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins after just one season in the desert.

Over the next five years, Galchenyuk would play for five different NHL teams and spend some time in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and Colorado Eagles.

He played just 11 games in the 2022-23 season with the Colorado Avalanche, registering zero points over the brief stint. The Avalanche traded him to the Nashville Predators for Ryan Johansen in a salary cap dump exchange before free agency opened.

On July 1, Arizona signed him to a one-year deal with a $775,000 NHL cap hit.