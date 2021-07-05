Airbnbs with pools you can rent this summer in Montreal (PHOTOS)

As we enter the dog days of summer, it might be time to lounge by the pool. If you don’t have that luxury, fear not. Airbnb has a bunch of refreshing spots across Montreal that you can dive into.

If you and your friends, family, or a little bit of both are looking to host some pool parties this summer, Airbnb has got you covered.

Speaking of getting covered, dig out those swim trunks, some tunes, and sunscreen and float these great rental spots onto your summer radar.

Click through each Airbnb entry for more pics, details, availabilities, and prices.

This 5-bedroom home in Baie-d’Urfé is just off Highway 20, meaning it’s a 15-minute drive into downtown. But you won’t really need to budge because the property has a gorgeous inground pool (with a slide), outdoor BBQ pit, picnic tables, and a big lawn in case you’re looking for a viable pool party spot.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom spot in Boucherville sleeps eight people, has a big inground pool, plenty of space, and is mere yards from the Saint Lawrence River.

This rental in Pointe-Calumet has a heated and private swimming pool, two gazebos, a patio set, outdoor BBQ, an outdoor fireplace, and stairway access to Lac des Deux-Montagnes by a staircase a few steps from the property.

This luxury home in Blainville has a “gigantesque” heated outdoor pool, an indoor spa jacuzzi, an outdoor wood sauna, and a chef’s kitchen, featuring while indoors has four beautiful living rooms, heated floors, a conditioning room, and a pool table.

Pool party, anyone?

This rental spot in Blainville has a king-sized bed and three queens, good for up to eight people (or four who just want to sleep very comfortably.)

The private backyard has a 20′ x 40′ inground heated pool and an adjacent gas BBQ. Because the two go hand in hand.

This gorgeous property in Longueuil has five beds and a spacious private pool next to a giant gazebo so you can cook up meals and swim unit your heart is content.