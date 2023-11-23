4 more players the Canadiens could call up from the AHL this season

Just like last season, the Montreal Canadiens are dealing with their fair share of injuries this year.

As a result, AHL players such as Gustav Lindstrom, Jayden Struble, and Mattias Norlinder have all been called up from the Laval Rocket to temporarily fill roster spots.

But if this trend continues, Montreal may have to dig deeper into its prospect pool for additional help along the way. Here are four more AHLers who could see some time with the Canadiens this season.

Emil Heineman

This past summer, Swedish forward Emil Heineman boldly predicted that he would make Montreal’s final roster in October. While he was not quite right, Heineman, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames back in February 2022, was among the Habs’ final cuts at training camp.

The 22-year-old, who netted nine points in 11 AHL games last season, could very well make his long-awaited NHL debut this season, especially since he’s exempt from waivers.

Joshua Roy

Probably the most-hyped prospect on the current Rocket roster, French Canadian winger Joshua Roy had a monster start to his year, netting 11 points in his first five games.

But productivity and point streaks are nothing new for the 20-year-old who played a key role in Team Canada’s gold medal win at the most recent World Juniors.

Selected 150th overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 draft, Roy’s stock rose rapidly after being given an opportunity by his childhood team. His final two seasons in the QMJHL saw him net 119 points over 66 games and 99 points over 55 games.

Adding to that list of accolades, Roy also looked like a stud in his most recent NHL preseason stint.

It’s no wonder so many fans are pumped to see him at the next level. With that said, Habs management seems to taking its time with Roy, not wanting to spoil his development.

Sean Farrell

One major reason Sean Farrell could get a callup is that he already has some NHL action under his belt, joining the Habs for a six-game stint last season that saw him score one goal.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, the 21-year-old forward also recorded an outstanding season with Harvard University in the NCAA last year, netting 53 points in just 34 games.

The American winger has looked pretty good since making his AHL debut this fall too, scoring four goals over 12 points.

If Montreal needs a safe bet to fill a spot in its middle six, Farrell, who is also exempt from waivers, is a likely candidate.

Lias Andersson

Montreal inked 24-year-old Swedish forward Lias Andersson to a one-year contract worth $775,000 early in the offseason.

Up until then, Andersson, who was taken seventh overall by the New York Rangers in 2017, has not lived up to his potential. He netted just seven goals and 17 points in 110 games with New York and the Los Angeles Kings.

The talented forward has looked good with Laval so far, logging an impressive seven goals and two assists over just 10 games, proving that his best playing days may still be ahead of him.

Andersson is on a two-way deal, which means he can potentially see NHL action this season.