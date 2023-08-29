"You'll see in October": Canadiens rookie boldly says he'll make the team

A big part of playing in the NHL is confidence. And Montreal Canadiens prospect Emil Heineman has plenty of it.

In a recent interview with Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports, the Swedish forward, who was acquired by Montreal in a trade with the Calgary Flames back in February 2022, discussed his chances of making the team this year.

Que ce soit au camp du CH l'an dernier ou à Laval en fin de saison, Emil Heineman s'est fortement distingué à toutes les fois où il a été testé par le club montréalais. À l'approche du camp 2023, son calme et sa confiance sautent aux yeux. Entretien. https://t.co/222wyoGyvT — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) August 27, 2023

“Yes. You’ll see in October,” he said bluntly after being asked whether he expects to earn a roster spot with the Habs this season.

The 21-year-old, who has not yet suited up for an official NHL game, explained that his logic is based on positive performances in last year’s preseason stint in Montreal.

“I’ve never played an official game in the NHL,” he said. “But if I go by the three preseason games where I was used last year, I’m convinced that I have what it takes, not only to win a regular position with Montreal but also to help the team.”

And if Heineman’s AHL tenure is any indicator of his potential, his prediction may just come true.

After spending the majority of last season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the 6-foot winger joined the Laval Rocket for an 11-game stint that saw him net seven goals and two assists.

“The team guys and staff made me feel really welcome. It felt like home from the start,” Heineman explained. “And honestly, I believe that the playing conditions in North America are perfect for my style of play.”

As for who Heineman will play with if he earns a spot in the NHL, he told Martineau that he is not picky about which trio he lands on.

“I think I will help every player I play with, no matter which ones.”

With training camp a little less than a month away, Heineman, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, is already in Quebec. He has been seen training at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard with fellow Canadiens prospects.