If the Canadiens want to trade Montembeault, the time is now

Samuel Montembeault has come a long way since the Montreal Canadiens picked him up on waivers in October 2021.

Over the past two years, the Becancour, Quebec, native has gone from backing up Jake Allen to splitting the Habs’ crease with him, to carving out a role as Montreal’s starter.

In that time, the fan favourite has put up some good numbers, even winning a Gold Medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship back in May, posting an impressive 1.42 goals-against and a .939 save percentage at the tournament.

And since the 2023-24 season kicked off, Montembeault has been the most solid of the three goalies the Canadiens currently have at the NHL level. Suffice it to say, his value is at an all-time high.

Now, with rumours swirling, the Habs have a big decision to make: are they keeping him around for the future or striking a deal while the iron is hot?

There are plenty of indications that Montembeault could be Montreal’s starter for years to come. But if GM Kent Hughes wants to go with the latter choice, here are a handful of reasons why the time to make a trade is right now.

Desperation

A few of the league’s more talented teams have found trouble between the pipes, and are desperate for a solution. The most obvious example is the Edmonton Oilers, who recently sent down former start Jack Campbell and are 5-12-1 to start the year.

There have been multiple reports regarding Edmonton GM Ken Holland inquiring about Montreal’s goalies, Montembeault in particular. Given that missing the playoffs is unacceptable for these contenders, there’s a good chance they’d offer up a pretty hefty return for the netminder.

Age

Despite only being in the NHL for a few years, Montembeault is already 27 years old. That’s not ancient by any standard, but when we consider that the Canadiens have one of the youngest rosters in the league, it becomes apparent that their winning window is still a few years down the road.

By the time players like Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle, Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield enter their respective primes, their presumptive starter would be in his early to mid-thirties.

Veteran goaltenders have certainly proven valuable in the past, especially in the postseason, but it is something to consider nonetheless — especially when the development of 24-year-old Cayden Primeau seems to be going in the right direction.

Contract

Signing a two-year, $2 million deal with Montreal back in July of 2022, Montembeault will be a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

And he’s undoubtedly due for a raise.

There have already been reports about the Canadiens trying to negotiate an early extension with the netminder, but as time goes on, his stock continues to rise, along with his asking price.

If the Habs can reach an affordable bridge deal with him, his trade value could get even higher. If not, dealing him while his contract remains one of the most affordable in the NHL is also a good option.