Canadiens prospect holds record as top scoring Quebec-born WJC player

When it comes to Quebecers at the World Juniors, names like Jonathan Huberdeau, Thomas Chabot, and Patrice Bergeron come to mind. None, though, have scored more points in the tournament than 19-year-old Joshua Roy.

Roy, who was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2021 Entry Draft, was a key factor to Canada capturing gold at this year’s Juniors, even getting a primary assist on the “golden goal“.

As a linemate to none other than Connor Bedard, Roy quietly emerged as a point-per-game player, scoring eight points in seven games for Canada at the summer World Juniors in Edmonton.

Over the past month the St-Georges-de-Beauce continued this pace as he showed fans and teammates just how multifaceted he is as a top line force. Pairing his offensive skills with his defensive capabilities, Roy made consistent appearances on the scoresheet, scoring multiple pivotal goals in the process.

With 19 points in just 14 games, Roy now holds the 12th highest WJC scoring record ever. He also passed fellow Quebecer Jonathan Huberdeau as the Quebec-born player with the most career points in the tournament.

As last year’s Quebec Major Junior Hockey League point leader and one of this year’s national hockey heroes, the young player’s path to the NHL might be a shorter one than expected.