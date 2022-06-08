Quebec lifting COVID-19 mask mandate on public transit this month

The Quebec Government will lift its COVID-19 face mask mandate on public transit as of Saturday, June 18.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement today, following a recommendation from provincial public health authorities.

Dubé says the lifting of the mandate is an “important step,” which further helps to signify the “improvement of the epidemiological situation in recent weeks.”

The minister stresses the option to wear a mask — like in public places — will “remain a personal choice.”

Several places across Quebec will still be mandating face masks including general and specialized care hospitals, long-term care homes (CHSLDs), and medical clinics where a physician or nurse practices.

Dubé reminds citizens that people who have had COVID-19 must wear a face mask for all social interactions for a minimum of five days following their at-home isolation.

Face masks on public transit had been in place since July 2020. On May 14, Quebec became the last province in Canada to end its face mask policy in public places. The mandate had been in place for 21 consecutive months.